Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Arpita Khan’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi get-together. See pictures

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesh to their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Wednesday evening, the couple hosted several Bollywood celebrities for an annual get-together at their Bandra home. Many industry personalities, including Arpita’s brother Salman Khan, were spotted arriving at the get-together.

Besides Salman, other well known names such as Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Saiee M Manjrekar with father Mahesh Manjrekar, were also in attendance. The 11=day festivities kickstarted on Wednesday and will go on until Ganesh visarjan.

Salman was dressed in a casual white shirt and blue jeans while Kabir and Mini were twinning in orange attire. Actor Varun Sharma also attended the celebration in a black kurta. Both Katrina and Vicky were dressed in traditional clothes, and arrived hand-in-hand. While Vicky went for a dark yellow kurta paired with a white pyjama, Katrina was wearing a cream sharara paired with minimal jewellery.

Actor Salman Khan at Aayush and Arpita’s home for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Salman Khan at Aayush and Arpita’s home for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur arrive for Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur arrive for Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Varun Sharma arrived for Ganpati Darshan with his mother. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Actor Varun Sharma arrived for Ganpati Darshan with his mother. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Vinod Bhanushali arrives in a traditional pink kurta and white pyjama for Ganesh Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Vinod Bhanushali arrives in a traditional pink kurta and white pyjama for Ganesh Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar with daughter Saiee M Manjrekar for Ganpati darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar with daughter Saiee M Manjrekar for Ganpati darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Besides Aayush and Arpita, many other Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kapil Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and others celebrated the festival on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja for the first time. He shared his excitement with his followers as he tweeted a photograph from the pandal and captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

Telugu star Allu Arjun was also part of the celebrations this year. Idols of Lord Ganesh inspired by Arjun’s look from his blockbuster film Pusha: The Rise have become popular among fans.