scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Arpita Khan’s annual Ganesh Chaturthi get-together. See pictures

Well-known names from the Hindi film industry such as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, as well as Salman Khan, attended actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma's annual Ganesh Chaturthi get-together.

Salman KhanActors Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif were among others who attended Ganesh darshan at Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma's home. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma welcomed Lord Ganesh to their home on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. On Wednesday evening, the couple hosted several Bollywood celebrities for an annual get-together at their Bandra home. Many industry personalities, including Arpita’s brother Salman Khan, were spotted arriving at the get-together.

Besides Salman, other well known names such as Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Saiee M Manjrekar with father Mahesh Manjrekar, were also in attendance.  The 11=day festivities kickstarted on Wednesday and will go on until Ganesh visarjan.

Salman was dressed in a casual white shirt and blue jeans while Kabir and Mini were twinning in orange attire. Actor Varun Sharma also attended the celebration in a black kurta.  Both Katrina and Vicky were dressed in traditional clothes, and arrived hand-in-hand. While Vicky went for a dark yellow kurta paired with a white pyjama, Katrina was wearing a cream sharara paired with minimal jewellery.

Check out the pictures below –

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Salman Khan Actor Salman Khan at Aayush and Arpita’s home for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for Ganesh darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur Filmmaker Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur arrive for Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Varun Sharma Actor Varun Sharma arrived for Ganpati Darshan with his mother. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Producer Vinod Bhanushali Filmmaker Vinod Bhanushali arrives in a traditional pink kurta and white pyjama for Ganesh Darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar with daughter Saiee M Manjrekar for Ganpati darshan. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Besides Aayush and Arpita, many other Bollywood celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kapil Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and others celebrated the festival on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, actor Kartik Aaryan visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja for the first time. He shared his excitement with his followers as he tweeted a photograph from the pandal and captioned it, “Ganpati Bappa Morya !!!Blessed to get my first darshan of #LalBaugchaRaja Thank you bappa for making this a Life changing year Aur hope karta hu aap aagey bhi meri saari mannate aise hi poori karte rahe.”

Telugu star Allu Arjun was also part of the celebrations this year. Idols of Lord Ganesh inspired by Arjun’s look from his blockbuster film Pusha: The Rise have become popular among fans.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:25:02 pm
Next Story

ATK Mohun Bagan stay in contention with win over Indian Navy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

Assam demolishes third madrasa over suspected terror links

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Heat waves + air pollution can be a deadly combination: The health risk together is worse than either alone

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Explained | Why monsoon wreaked havoc in Pakistan

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Sonali Bendre, Kapil Sharma, Kunal Kemmu welcome Bappa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement