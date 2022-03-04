Salman Khan promises Katrina Kaif that Tiger is ‘always ready’, announces Tiger 3 release date. Watch

Salman Khan fans have a reason to celebrate as Yash Raj Films announced the release date of Tiger 3 on Friday. The Katrina Kaif-Salman Khan film is set to release in theatres on April 21, 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the makers released a promo video with Katrina and Salman teasing their return.

The promo opens with Katrina practicing a knife fight with stunt supervisors. We later see Salman taking a nap on the side. Katrina then walks towards Salman and asks him if he’s ready, Salman says, “Tiger’s always ready.”

Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and the shoot for the film has been going on for quite some time. With various halts due to Covid-19, Tiger 3 has faced a few delays.

Ek Tha Tiger, the first installment of the franchise, was directed by Kabir Khan, and the second film, Tiger Zinda Hai, was helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 marks Maneesh’s first collaboration with Salman. Maneesh is known for directing films like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Fan and Ranveer Singh-Anushka Sharma-starrer Band Baaja Baaraat. Maneesh is also producing YRF’s upcoming Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which also stars Ranveer Singh.

Salman is set to make a cameo in another film, Pathaan, where he will share the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan is said to be a part of the production house’s upcoming spy franchise which will include characters from Tiger franchise and War.

After releasing only one film in 2021, Bunty Aur Babli 2, YRF is looking at a packed 2022. Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj, Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera are all set to be the big releases of the year.

On Thursday, the makers of Salman’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali announced their release date as December 30, 2022, which makes it the Dangal star’s only release in 2022. The film also stars Pooja Hegde.