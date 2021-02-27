Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif take part in customary puja for Tiger 3 at YRF, film to go on floors in March

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will appear together again in Tiger 3. (Photo: YRF)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are all set to enthrall the audience with their chemistry yet again with the third film of the Tiger franchise. The filming of the action thriller is all set to begin at YRF Studios from March 8.

The film’s lead cast, including Salman and Katrina, attended the customary puja at the studio on Friday. Director Maneesh Sharma, who is helming this massive franchise, was also present. Emraan Hashmi, the new entrant in the Tiger franchise, was also present at the said event.

Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were spotted at YRF on Friday, where they were shooting for a sequence for Pathan.

A source close to the project shared, “Salman had come to YRF to shoot for Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan yesterday. As we all know YRF is creating the biggest spy franchise in the history of Indian cinema, and SRK and Salman will appear in each other’s films. Since Salman was coming to the studio, the team planned the puja on the same day and also invited Katrina for the same. Maneesh and Emraan Hashmi too were a part of this puja.”

The source added, “Tiger 3 is being mounted on a scale that has not been seen before and so is Pathan. It is going to be an entertaining extravaganza for audiences when these films release in theatres. The energy was palpable during the puja. All the cast members were thrilled to be taking the story forward of the Tiger franchise. They spent a good one hour with each other before Salman went to shoot for Pathan.”

Tiger 3 is the third film in the Tiger franchise. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger (2012) was directed by Kabir Khan and the second film, Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, both the films performed very well at the box office. Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 is scheduled for a 2022 release.