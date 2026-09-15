Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor attend Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, watch

The Ambanis’ Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, held on Monday at their Mumbai residence Antilia, was a star-studded affair, with some of Bollywood’s biggest names turning up in festive attire.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kajol, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were among those in attendance.

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Other celebrities who attended the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration included Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jeetendra, Karan Johar, Kailash Kher, Baba Ramdev, Kiran Rao, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boney Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi.

Several stars arrived with their families for the festivities. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were accompanied by their sons Taimur and Jeh, while Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a joint appearance. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also arrived together and posed for photographers.

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The celebrations extended beyond Bollywood, with cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Jadeja, and Harbhajan Singh among those in attendance.

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Antilia was illuminated and decked up for the occasion as the Ambani family welcomed Ganpati Bappa with traditional rituals.