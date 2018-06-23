Da-Bangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez enthrall the audience

Salman Khan is currently in the US touring and performing with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonakshi Sinha Salman Khan is currently in the US touring and performing with the likes of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and his gang of friends, including the likes of Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Maniesh Paul and Sonakshi Sinha have taken over America, thanks to their Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded. The stars will be entertaining the American and Canadian audience over a period of two weeks.

June 22 marked the first performance of the tour, as Salman grooved with Jacqueline and Katrina, much to the delight of the audience. The show is being hosted by television personality and actor Maniesh Paul, who also provided quite a few moments of comic relief along with Sonakshi. The first show was held at Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta. And from the videos and photos that have flooded the social media and various fan pages, one can safely assume that the audience, as well as the performers, had quite a blast.

Here are a few pictures from the event:

Salman Khan’s act had everyone cheering hard (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Salman Khan’s act had everyone cheering hard (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Sonakshi Sinha burns the floor with Maniesh Paul and Prabhudheva (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Sonakshi Sinha burns the floor with Maniesh Paul and Prabhudheva (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Race 3 actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez perform to a romantic track (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Race 3 actors Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez perform to a romantic track (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Daisy Shah groove to a popular number (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Race 3 stars Salman Khan and Daisy Shah groove to a popular number (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Salman Khan matches steps with Sonakshi Sinha (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Salman Khan matches steps with Sonakshi Sinha (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Salman Khan shakes a leg with Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Salman Khan shakes a leg with Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Jacqueline was seen performing to her hit numbers from the film Judwaa 2, and then the Bhai of Bollywood took over the stage in his usual dramatic avatar and was seen singing along to the song “Radio” from his film Tubelight. Pictures of Salman and Katrina matching steps have also been making rounds.

There were a few pictures of the stars preparing for the show, as well as interacting with fans. Katrina, in particular, grabbed the spotlight as she hugged a little fan. Dressed in all red, the actor later shook the dance floor with her popular number “Sheila Ki Jawani,” making the crowd go wild in turn.

The Bhai of Bollywood, on the other hand, made sure that he shook a leg with all his leading ladies, as he again took the stage with Sonakshi to perform on the track “Tere Mast Mast Do Nain” from the film Dabangg.

The Da-Bangg Reloaded tour which kicked off on June 22, will have its final show on July 8 in Toronto.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd