Dabangg Reloaded: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha spread their magic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is currently having a blast touring Canada and the US for his Da-Bangg Reloaded tour. The actor is accompanied by his closest celebrity friends on the tour, including Race 3 co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. Of course, former co-stars and close buddies Katrina Kaif and Sonakshi Sinha have also been performing alongside Khan on the nearly two-week long tour.

The troupe recently performed for a packed audience in Vancouver. They have already entertained their fans in San Jose, Dallas and Chicago. Khan recently took to Twitter to share a few photos from the tour. The caption of the photos read, “Sold out blockbuster weekend of #Dabanggreloaded…. Dallas, San Jose and Vancouver.”

A few interesting and fun behind-the-scenes photos were also shared by Sonakshi Sinha as well as Katrina Kaif on their Instagram handles. In an Instagram story shared by Sinha, the actor can be seen rocking out to a pacy beat as Kaif took to the stage. Sinha had shared the post with a caption that read, “Katrina Kaif definitely thinks I am mad.”

Here are photos of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others from the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour

Sonakshi Sinha sets the stage on fire (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona) Sonakshi Sinha sets the stage on fire (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif get ready to slay the stage (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona) Sonakshi Sinha and Katrina Kaif get ready to slay the stage (Photo credit: Instagram/aslisona)

Race 3 actor Daisy Shah grooves to the beat (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents) Race 3 actor Daisy Shah grooves to the beat (Photo credit: Instagram/thejaevents)

Katrina Kaif performs at the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif) Katrina Kaif performs at the Da-Bangg Reloaded tour (Photo credit: Instagram/katrinakaif)

In another photo shared by the official handle of the team, Daisy Shah can be seen rocking an-all black outfit with a graceful and delicate hand gesture. Katrina can also be seen setting the stage on fire in one of the latest photos.

On the work front, Salman Khan will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat.

