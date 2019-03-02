It’s a wrap for Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Toggle Menu
The shooting of much-awaited film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, has been wrapped up. The film is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid.

Bharat is scheduled to release in June. (Source: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Much-awaited film Bharat, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, will hit theaters soon. The shooting of the romantic actioner was wrapped up today, shared director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali wrote on Twitter, “Film wrap for @Bharat_TheFilm , shoot done , life continues in Edit rooms now, full fledge post production begins . Eid is coming closer ❤️”

Bharat is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan. This film will also reunite Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on screen after Tiger Zinda Hai.

Katrina recently took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself from the sets. The stylish actor can be seen dressed in an orange saree sporting curly hair tied into a braid.

She captioned the picture in Hindi and wrote, “ओन सेट 4 भारत.”

As per reports, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father.

Apart from Salman and Katrina in titular roles, the film also features Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani among others in significant roles.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is scheduled to release on the occasion of Eid.

