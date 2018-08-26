Bharat: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry in new still is undeniable

Salman Khan will romance Katrina Kaif in Bharat. Salman Khan will romance Katrina Kaif in Bharat.

Salman Khan starrer Bharat has taken the social media by storm. The actor has been sharing photos from the sets of the film. On Saturday, Salman shared a photo from a song shoot. In the photo, we can see Salman and Katrina Kaif indulging in some Bollywood-style romance, reminiscent of “Dil Diyaan Gallan”. Fans are kicked to know more about the song, which marks the film’s first schedule wrap. We also see Salman dressed in black sherwani while Katrina is seen wearing a beautifully embroidered lehenga.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film marks third collaboration of the filmmaker with Salman. The two have earlier worked together in blockbuster Sultan (2016) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). The film also stars Sunil Grover in a pivotal role. Katrina had shared a photo of the comedian-actor as he posed for the camera.

Katrina Kaif posed with her team for a perfect selfie. Katrina Kaif posed with her team for a perfect selfie.

Katrina Kaif shared Sunil Grover’s photo from Bharat sets. Katrina Kaif shared Sunil Grover’s photo from Bharat sets.

Bharat was earlier supposed to star Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, however, Katrina replaced the actor after the former decided to call it quits.

The news of Priyanka walking out of the film was confirmed by Ali Abbas on Twitter. He had written, “Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

