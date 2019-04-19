Bharat poster: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look worn out

The new poster of Bharat presents the later years of Salman Khan aka Bharat’s life. He looks worn out, and Katrina Kaif has also aged well. The poster also has both the actors standing in front of the Wagah border gate with their backs to the camera. While Salman is suited up, Katrina is clad in a saree.

Advertising

“Har muskurate chahre ke peeche dard chupa hota hai aur wahi dard aapko zinda rakhta hai! #BharatKaVaada (behind every smile, there is some pain and it is this pain which keeps you alive),” Salman captioned the poster as he shared it on social media. Katrina also posted it on her Instagram account with an identical caption.

Bharat, a Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father, chronicles the journey of Salman’s character over 60 years and along with his journey, it showcases the journey of a nation as well.

In the posters that have been shared by the makers until now, we have seen Salman’s Bharat growing from a 20 something handsome boy working in a circus to a miner, a naval officer and finally an old man.

Also read | Salman Khan’s Bharat resembles Chulbul Pandey of Dabangg in new poster of Bharat

Advertising

Bharat has been helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it marks his third collaboration with Dabangg Khan after 2016’s Sultan and 2017’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi among others.

Bankrolled by T-Series and Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production, the film’s trailer will be out on April 24. The film will hit theaters on June 5.