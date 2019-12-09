Follow Us:
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were in Bangladesh to perform at the inaugural session of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), the T20 cricket championship.

Updated: December 9, 2019
salman katrina sheikh hasina bangladesh Salman Khan shared a picture with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and his Bharat co-star Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture with Hasina and Kaif, his Bharat co-star.

“Katrina and I, with the Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“It was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady…” the actor captioned the photo.

