Karisma Kapoor recalls Salman Khan objecting to her outfit during a song: ‘Go change it’

Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor were among the most popular on-screen pairs of the 1990s and early 2000s. The duo delivered several hit films and memorable songs that continue to strike a chord with audiences. Reuniting on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actors looked back on their years of working together, with Karisma recalling how Salman would often make her change her outfits before a shoot and how the two would frequently bicker on set.

Recalling an incident from the sets of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, Karisma told host Karan Johar, “We would fight a lot. Why? During the making of Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge – the iconic outfit. I was very excited with my fashion and this and that, to kill it. He was like, ‘What are you wearing?’ I am like, ‘What?'”

Karisma said she had put considerable effort into putting the look together, but Salman was adamant that she change her outfit before the shot. “He was like, ‘No, I will not give this shot with you looking like this.’ I had to go and complain to David Dhawan that SK is not letting me wear this outfit. Please tell him,” she recalled.

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Karan asked whether Salman had objected because the outfit was too revealing. Karisma agreed, explaining that it was “too open and clingy” and that the actor was not comfortable with it. Salman, however, was quick to clarify his side of the story. “Arey, no yaar,” he said before getting up to demonstrate why he had objected to the outfit.

The actor explained that Karisma’s short skirt would ride up while she performed the dance steps, making the situation awkward. He recalled repeatedly asking her to adjust the outfit before every take. “So I used to keep on asking to get it down before every take,” Salman said, adding that the material was also sheer and transparent. Karisma agreed with his recollection.

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Explaining the problem, Salman pointed towards the length of the skirt and demonstrated how far it would ride up during the choreography. He said he would keep reminding her to pull it down after every shot because the energetic dance sequence increased the chances of a wardrobe mishap. Karisma laughed as she recalled how the disagreements would eventually end. “After a point, Salman was, ‘Go change this. I don’t like this outfit.’ We used to fight a lot,” she said. Despite their frequent arguments, Karisma acknowledged that Salman had always been protective of her. “He used to be very protective about me,” she said.

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Salman Khan once made Karisma Kapoor believe Biwi No 1 had flopped

The conversation also brought back memories of another prank Salman played on Karisma. The actress recalled how, after the release of their 1999 hit Biwi No 1, Salman made her believe that the film had failed at the box office.

“I was crying and he laughed,” Karisma recalled. The film, directed by David Dhawan, went on to become a major commercial success, making Salman’s prank all the more memorable for the actress.

Salman Khan on his ‘longest living affair’ with Karisma

The conversation took another playful turn when Karan revealed something Karisma had told him about their relationship. “You know, when people say that two people in the industry are close, there is always something. But this is, I can proudly say, one platonic friendship,” Karan recalled her saying. Salman immediately joked, “She is lying.”

A startled Karisma turned towards him and exclaimed, “What? Oh my God! What is he saying? See, this is what he does.” Salman continued the joke, calling her a “hyper person” before adding, “The longest living affair.” Karisma laughed and told him, “You are just giving them a lot of content.”

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Not letting the joke end, Salman quipped, “And she left me and got married.” When Karan said, “We love it,” Salman continued, “I was so heartbroken.” “Stop it,” Karisma responded, laughing at his antics.

Karisma Kapoor recalls her first meeting with Salman Khan

Karisma also revisited her first meeting with Salman after the release of Maine Pyaar Kiya. Admitting that she was a fan of the actor, she recalled being so starstruck that she froze when she saw him. She then recalled how Salman encouraged her during their first meeting, telling her that he had been watching her work and thought she was doing well.

He also recalled handing her a chocolate bar, a small gesture that sparked their friendship.

Salman was the first guest on the final season of Koffee With Karan. This marked his third appearance on the celebrity chat show, following his earlier outings with his father, Salim Khan, and his brothers, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan.