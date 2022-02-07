Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to release on Eid next year

Salman Khan has already reserved Eid next year for himself. On Monday, Sajid Nadiadwala announced that his next film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will hit cinema halls next year on Eid. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite Salman, and has been helmed by Farhan Samji.

Trade expert Taran Adarsh mentioned in a tweet, “SALMAN KHAN – SAJID NADIADWALA ARRIVING ON EID 2023… #SajidNadiadwala’s #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali – starring #SalmanKhan and #PoojaHegde – to release in *cinemas* on #Eid 2023… Directed by #FarhadSamji.”

Salman had announced the film in January 2020, and it was scheduled for Eid 2021 release. However, the film has been delayed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will mark a reunion sort of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. The two have earlier collaborated in films like Jeet, Judwaa, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Jaan-E-Mann and Kick. Salman and Sajid also have have Kick 2 in the pipeline.

Although not much is known about Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali yet, Sajid Nadiadwala had earlier said in an interview, “I had started writing this film even before I started with Kick 2. Salman and I are collaborating after six years, and it feels just like our Judwaa days. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is a film with a very different approach, and we are sure the audience will love to see Salman in the avatar we have planned.”

While south star Pooja Hegdge will play the lead, actor Venkatesh is also said to have been roped in for a pivotal part. As per reports, Salman and team will start shoot for the film this month. A set for the same has already been readied in Mumbai.