Salman Khan announces his next titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan has announced his Eid 2021 release. Salman Khan has announced his Eid 2021 release.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is basking in the success of Dabangg 3, has booked the Eid 2021 slot. The actor on Friday announced his new film titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be helmed by Farhad Samjhi and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Salman tweeted, “Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI …. STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI…EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial”

Announcing my next film… KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI ….

STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA …

DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI… EID 2021 … #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 10, 2020

.@BeingSalmanKhan & #SajidNadiadwala come together for Eid 2021 with project Titled:

KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI 💥💥💥 To be directed by @farhad_samji @WardaNadiadwala @SKFilmsOfficial — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) January 10, 2020

Also read | Salman Khan’s biggest Eid openers | Bollywood movies in 2020

This year, fans of Dabangg Khan will get to watch him in Prabhudheva’s Radhe. Also starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, the film will be produced by Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan.

Farhad Samjhi has earlier directed and written Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4. He is currently working on Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey which will be out in theaters on Christmas 2020.

Follow us on Telegram for the latest Entertainment news

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd