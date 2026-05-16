Salman Khan recalls jumping from a 80-foot mountain: ‘Couldn’t breathe for about a minute and a half”

After Sanjay Dutt, if there was one actor known for his physique in the early 1990s, it was Salman Khan. Over the years, the actor has built a larger-than-life image around fitness and bodybuilding, even training several newcomers, including Hrithik Roshan, during their early days in the industry. Despite that reputation, Salman recently opened up about some of the dangerous stunts he performed in films that nearly cost him his life.

In a conversation with Variety India, the actor recalled a risky stunt from the film Jaagruti. “There was an 80-foot mountain with a stomach. So when I saw it from down, I thought, yeah, I can do this jump. Earlier, we used to get like one or two boxes to jump on, but this jump was a high jump. Like, so they put three layers of boxes for me and a mattress on top. So I said, ‘I’ve arrived now,’ and climbed up. From there, I couldn’t see the boxes because the stomach was there. I had to jump based on my judgment.”

Salman admitted that he initially did not want to attempt the jump after seeing the height, but went ahead because a crowd had already gathered to watch. “I was not going to do that jump, but the crowd had already gathered there. So then going all the way down and saying that I will not do this jump would have proved to be very bad for my ego. So, I told myself I have to clear this and I knew the boxes are somewhere down there. When I looked at the boxes, it looked like a matchbox from that height. I had to jump, so I took a run-up, came, and slipped on the gravel. My hair grazed the rock of the mountain, and I fell down.”

‘Couldn’t breathe for about a minute and a half’

During the same conversation, the actor also remembered another stunt from Patthar Ke Phool that almost turned fatal. Speaking about a sequence shot near Mount Mary in Mumbai, Salman said: “So in Patthar Ke Phool, I am skating in that film, so I had to jump over that. They put boxes and everything. So the first jump I did, I landed right here. It was like people from all the buildings were looking at me, and I could hear them laugh.”

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He added that he decided to attempt the stunt once again, which led to an even more dangerous situation. “Then I said, I’m going to do this once again. The camera was on the road on Mount Mary. So I had to come all the way from, there’s a building called Balmoral Hall, so from there I started skating. And I realised I had gathered too much speed, and I was going to cross everything. So I took that jump, and I could see the boxes going by. Then I could see the road, and I landed in a ditch right next to the camera. And after that, I couldn’t breathe for about a minute and a half because of the impact on my back.”

In the same interview, Salman also revealed that he has never read a script in his life despite contributing as a writer to some of his films. “I have never read a script in my entire life. I have written them, but I have never read them.” For those unaware, Salman has writing credits on films like Baaghi, Veer and Dabangg 3.

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Salman Khan’s next projects

The superstar will next be seen in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. He has also reportedly begun filming an upcoming action project with Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.