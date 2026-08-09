Salman Khan joins The Alliance party; Sohail Khan kisses Kushal Tandon, see photos

Amazon Prime Video’s The Alliance ended with Mini Mathur emerging as the winner of the captive reality show. Recently, Sohail Khan, who participated in the show, hosted a party at his Mumbai residence to celebrate its success. Besides his fellow contestants from the show, Sohail’s brother, Salman Khan, also attended the get-together. Other celebrities, including Kunal Kemmu, Daisy Shah, Zaid Darbar, Gauahar Khan, Riva Kishan and Soha Ali Khan, joined the party last night.

In one of the videos, Sohail, who wore denim dungarees for the occasion, is seen grooving with his The Alliance co-contestant Kushal Tandon. Towards the end of the video, Sohail also plants a kiss on Kushal’s cheek. On his Instagram handle, the TV actor shared a carousel of pictures with guests at the party, including Salman Khan and Mini Mathur’s husband, filmmaker Kabir Khan.

In another video doing the rounds on X, the entire The Alliance gang is seen dancing and singing along with Sohail Khan. Makeup artist Nishi Singh also gave a glimpse of actor Gauahar Khan’s dance performance at Sohail’s party. Gauahar danced to her popular song “Jhalla Wallah” from Ishaqzaade (2012). In another video, she also showed Zaid Darbar and Sohail’s bond as they attempted a dance step together. “The love they share is a bond like no other! Love you Sohail Bhai!” she captioned the clip.

ALSO READ | Among India’s first VJs, Alliance winner Mini Mathur was never held captive by reality TV

Sohail Khan was vibing at the party with alliance contestants and #SalmanKhan joined the fun later pic.twitter.com/zNMv9fL8xw — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) August 9, 2026

While arriving at the success bash, Salman Khan stopped to pose for the paparazzi outside his brother’s Mumbai residence. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt, maroon marble-effect leather pants and a black cowboy hat.

When Salman Khan visited Sohail Khan on The Alliance

During an episode of The Alliance, Salman Khan visited his brother Sohail Khan and spoke about his divorce with Seema Sajdeh. While encouraging him to move on in life, Salman said, “You are taking some blame on to you. I understand that you would not say that it was mutual. I saw some interviews (of Seema) saying as a couple it was toxic, we had fights and all….every couple has fights. It’s for you to stick in it or to leave. I know as a brother what we say, you tried your best, and she also, but at that point in time, halat were not in your favour.”

The actor further added, “Jitni koshish karni thi karli (You tried as hard as you could ), and you know it all started with one picture, and it kept on escalating, and it reached a place where you couldn’t stop. No matter how much you tried to convince her and wanted to be in the relationship. That chapter is gone. I am glad that things are normal now. But as an older brother, I know the pain for you, for us and even for Seema and even for kids. I mean, you have had breakups before, but you were never like this.”

Salman Khan also recalled receiving the news of Sohail Khan’s sudden wedding. “After a breakup, you would be sad for a couple of days and then move on. After 2-3 relationships, you met Seema, and I remember the day things were finalised, and I was shooting for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam when you called me. And a week later, you said we are getting married. From that time until you two separated, it must have been difficult for you because, naturally, when someone wants to be in a relationship and is trying their best to make it work, they are likely to be more hurt. But I hope you are okay now. Start dating someone now, move on now,” he shared.