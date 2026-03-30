Salman Khan joins forces with Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally for a big-budget pan-India spectacle

Superstar Salman Khan, director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju took to social media on Monday to formally announce their much-anticipated film together, tentatively titled SVC63, setting off a wave of excitement among fans across the country. Filming is set to begin on April 14.

Production house Sri Venkateswara Creations confirmed the announcement, describing Salman as “a phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world,” now joining hands with “blockbuster filmmaker” Vamshi Paidipally for the project.

#SalmanKhan – A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … 💥💥💥 Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker #VamshiPaidipally for #SVC63 🔥#SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April…… pic.twitter.com/2CdrVeFU1I — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) March 30, 2026

The film is a high-budget action thriller being mounted on a grand scale, with a massive ensemble cast drawn from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries. “It will present Salman Khan in a never-before-seen avatar, something that reportedly drew him to the project instantly. Extensive shoot schedules are planned across India, beginning with a large purpose-built set in Mumbai.” read an excerpt from a statement.

At the helm is Vamshi Paidipally, one of contemporary Indian cinema’s commercially consistent directors. His filmography spans Munna, Brindavanam with Jr. NTR, the Ram Charan-Allu Arjun actioner Yevadu, Maharshi, and the ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay blockbuster Varisu. Each of these films carried his signature blend of large-scale spectacle and emotional storytelling. This collaboration marks his first foray into Hindi cinema.

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The film will be produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, a banner that has consistently delivered major commercial successes across Telugu cinema. Raju and Paidipally have previously worked together on five films, all of which went on to become blockbusters. SVC63 marks their sixth outing as a team, this time crossing over into Bollywood.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Salman Khan has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s biggest box-office successes, from Dabangg, Bodyguard and Kick to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and the Tiger franchise. He is currently wrapping up work on Maatrubhumi before transitioning into this new project.

With Salman’s mass appeal, Vamshi’s track record with star-driven spectacles and Dil Raju’s expertise in mounting large-scale productions, SVC63 is already being positioned as one of the biggest cinematic events of 2027. More details on the title, cast and release date are expected to be unveiled in the weeks ahead.