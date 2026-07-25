Salman Khan says ‘jo darr gaya vo mar gaya’ amid backlash over CJP protest remarks

Salman Khan has once again grabbed headlines after sharing a cryptic post that many believe is aimed at those trolling him over his recent comments on the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. The backlash began after Salman expressed support for protesting students on Instagram. He urged them to return home after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured strict action against those responsible for the paper leak. While the actor did not mention anyone directly, social media users were quick to link the post to the criticism he has been facing over the last two days.

Posting pictures from his workout session, the actor wrote, “Salman Khan darrrrr gaya…. Hmmmm. Jo darr gaya vo mar gaya…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

A day prior, Salman had posted on social media where requested Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast. He wrote, “The students are the top priority, educationally and security-wise, so they need not worry or have their parents worried for them. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure he will take strict action against all those responsible for this leak. So students, please go back to your parents and homes.”

He also addressed activist Sonam Wangchuk, adding, “Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If you want, I’ll send you food from home.” A few hours later, it just so happened that Sonam actually ended his fast while in the hospital. However, the CJP protests are still continuing as students are demanding strict educational reforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The remark quickly went viral and drew various opinions online. While some users appreciated Salman’s message, many mocked the actor. One user commented, “And if you need some books to read, let me know, I’ll send you.” Another wrote, “Not the plot twist I was expecting.” Several others posted, “You are scared,” while another remarked, “Camera ke saamne sher, system ke saamne…?”

Two days earlier, Salman had shared a childhood photograph and voiced support for the students. Calling the paper leak a “very serious issue,” he praised students for protesting peacefully and said he was proud to see young people demanding a stronger education system.

“It was such a peaceful movement. I feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The actor also urged students not to let the movement become politicised, saying the issue should remain between students and the education system. He expressed confidence that the government would address their concerns and hoped India would eventually become a global education hub.

The protests continue at Jantar Mantar, although activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day fast after meeting BJP president JP Nadda, who assured him that the demands related to education reforms would be addressed. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a video promising the strictest punishment for those involved in paper leaks, including the use of fast-track courts.