Have you seen these videos of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Tusshar Kapoor?

A video from Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif among others, was shared on social media. Scroll to see other videos shared by Bollywood celebrities on social media.

Sharing a video from Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday bash, Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri wrote, “#HappyBirthday #Celebrating @aliabbaszafar 🤗 @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif @whosunilgrover.”

Shilpa Shetty posted a video and wrote, “When passion meets dedication, this is what you get #SuperDancers. Full of energy, talent and loads of cuteness, you will go Awwwww and will be in Awe when you see these #Super12! Catch them on #SuperDancerChapter3 this weekend at 8 PM on @sonytvofficial.”

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a fun video.

Parineeti Chopra shared this video on her Instagram account.

Elli AvrRam, who will be seen in Queen remakes, shared a clip from her latest interview. Along with the video, she wrote, “English French Tamil Kannada Hindi! Yep indeed it was a fun and tough challenge😅👅.”

Tusshar Kapoor posted this fun video with the caption, “Friyayyyyyy …… #SportsDay …….and we won! Hurrah.”