Salman-Jacqueline song Tere Bina: Your average romantic track

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the song Tere Bina. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from the song Tere Bina.

Salman Khan has been honing his singing skills during the lockdown. First, he released the coronavirus track, “Pyar Karona”, and now he has come up with a romantic number called “Tere Bina”, which also features Jacqueline Fernandez.

The song has nothing unique or lovely to write about. The autotune doesn’t help matters. The song is about how a person learns to carry on with life after the passing of a beloved.

The lyrics are average, and the singing has been replaced with a lot of autotuning. While the lyrics have been penned by Shabbir Ahmed, the music has been composed by Ajay Bhatia.

The only thing that slightly stands out about this song is the location, which is Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. It is stunning. And the fact that “Tere Bina” was made within a matter of four days with limited resources is praiseworthy. But that is about it.

Talking about “Tere Bina”, Jacqueline Fernandez had said, “I didn’t think we would be able to pull this off. We are used to shooting songs on a grand scale. There are costumes, hair, make-up. All of a sudden, we find ourselves with a team of three people. For the first time, I was checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience, and it taught us how to make the most of what we have.”

