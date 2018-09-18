Fans mob Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur in Jaipur

Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating. Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur are rumoured to be dating.

When he is not making Rs 300 crore films or hosting Bigg Boss on television, Salman Khan is known for supporting various causes. The Bollywood superstar has left for Jaipur to inaugurate a centre for special children. But this time, Salman’s entourage grabbed more eyeballs as soon as he landed in the Pink city. Salman arrived in Jaipur along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. The two were also apparently mobbed at the airport.

The centre Salman is supporting is owned by former Rajasthan tourism minister Bina Kak. It isn’t unknown that Salman and Bina share a close bond. Bina has also made appearances in Salman’s films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, God Tussi Great Ho, Salaam-e-Ishq among others, mostly playing his onscreen mother.

Bina is the trustee of ‘Umang’, a centre for children with special needs. In a statement, she said, “Salman Khan will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them.” This will be followed by a dance performance in the evening by the children, who have been trained by choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Salman and Iulia have not made their relationship official till now. However, the two regularly make public appearances. Iulia is also close to Salman’s family and is seen hanging out with his sisters quite often.

Iulia is a singer from Romania. She has cut an album in collaboration with music composer Himesh Reshammiya. The video of her recent song “Harjai” featured Maniesh Paul and herself.

On the other side, Salman is currently seen hosting the latest season of Bigg Boss, which had its big premiere on Sunday.

