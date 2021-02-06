Salman Khan: It is not a good thing that theatres are closing down

Salman Khan is all set to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinema halls on Eid. In an interaction with the media at the recently held opening ceremony of Indian Pro Music League in Mumbai, the Bollywood superstar revealed why he agreed to release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai in cinema halls at a time when many are taking the OTT route.

Salman said, “We have made three movies that are ready for release. Theatres are looking like graveyards right now. There are also so many theatre owners who have had to close down because of financial reasons. It is not a good thing that theatres are closing down. This is our business. Our work is to act and make movies. Where will we show our movies (if theatres close down)? It is like a catch 22 situation. They are incomplete without us, and we are incomplete without them.”

He added, “They (exhibitors) had requested us to release Radhe in theatres, and now that things have eased down and we are seeing people roaming around normally, we can do it (release the film in cinema halls). Theatre owners are going to be careful (about Coivd-19 protocols), and I’d request fans to be cautious too. They should sanitise their hands, keep a safe distance and be responsible. Now that the vaccines have come, I think we are all heading towards a safe zone. I am hoping 2021 and 2022 are better than 2020 for all of us.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was scheduled to hit Indian screens in May 2020 but was delayed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda.