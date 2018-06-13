Salman Khan is not doing me any favour: Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol’s Race 3 will hit screens on June 15. Bobby Deol’s Race 3 will hit screens on June 15.

At the IIFA 2018 press meet in Mumbai, Race 3 actor Bobby Deol was asked for a reaction to reports about him starring in Salman Khan’s upcoming home production. The actor neither confirmed nor denied the speculation but said that Salman is not backing him for the sake of personal ties, but because he sees “a fire” in him.

“Salman is an angel in my life. He is the most awesome human being I’ve met from the industry. No one does so much for anyone. He is not doing me a favour. He is doing it because he sees a fire in me and he wants me to be the best again,” Bobby told reporters at the event.

Bobby, 49, will perform at the awards gala, which will take place in Bangkok from June 21-24. When asked if returning to the stage after a long gap is making him nervous, the actor said that the only emotion he now feels is happiness as he is getting to work, and it leaves no room for any pressure or anxiety.

“I am the least nervous today sitting in front of you and answering questions because I’ve nothing to lose. I have lost many years not doing anything so I’m now out here, doing my best and entertaining as much as I can,” he said.

Also present at the event were Rekha, Varun Dhawan, Ayushman Khurrana and Kriti Sanon.

