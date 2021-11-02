‘Salman Khan is a typically middle-class man behind all the success, and is lonely’: Mahesh Manjrekar wants actor to marry 

Salman Khan’s relationship status has always been a subject of discussion in the industry. The actor, at 55, is showing no signs of wanting to get married. However, director Mahesh Manjrekar feels that Salman is lonely and while he is surrounded by close friends and family, he doesn’t have someone to go back to. He also mentioned that he has an issue with Salman not tying the knot yet. Mahesh directed Salman in the film Antim, where the actor plays the role of a cop.

Talking about Salman with Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Mahesh said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can’t talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, ‘Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).’ I really want… Tomorrow I want to see Salman’s son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to.”

Mahesh added that there is much loneliness behind Salman’s smiling appearance. He said that whenever he visits Salman’s home, the actor is ‘just lying on the sofa in the living room’. “Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he’s lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn’t have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must’ve seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go to his home, he’s lying on the sofa in the drawing-room.”

Mahesh continued, saying there is a ‘middle-class man’ behind all the glowing success. “Sometimes I really feel that behind this man, itna success hai huge success, uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle-class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person). Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan.” He also wondered who does Salman go to, as his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail have their own lives.

Over the years, there have been several rumours about the women in Salman’s life, yet nothing has materialised and the actor continues to evade the question.