scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022

Salman Khan is dapper in new photo from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Woh tha kisi ka bhai…’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a new photo from his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman KhanSalman Khan will be seen next in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Salman Khan/Instagram)

Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a new photo from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the picture, Salman is clad in a black suit and wearing shades.

Fans commented on the photo with numerous heart emojis and called the actor ‘Handsome’.

Salman Khan announced his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in August after completing 34 years in the industry. He shared a teaser that introduces his character from the film. The one-minute clip began with the actor riding a Cruiser motorcycle against the stunning backdrop of the Ladakh valley and we see him walking in slo-mo, with shoulder-length hair, sunglasses, bracelet, accompanied by a rousing background score.

Also Read |GodFather movie review: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan starrer is a satisfying watch

He also penned a note that read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...Premium
UPSC Key-October 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Animal Adoption Scheme’ or...
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...Premium
Telangana plot accused had twice tried to join terror outfits abroad, sto...
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...Premium
Split on method to name new Supreme Court judges, CJI sends 2nd note to C...
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walkPremium
MNREGA worker breaks national record in men’s 35km race walk

Recently, Salman Khan confirmed Ram Charan would make a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here,’” he said during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 05-10-2022 at 08:03:23 pm
Next Story

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal wedding: Here are some cute moments from their pre-wedding celebrations
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 05: Latest News
Advertisement