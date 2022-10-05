Salman Khan is dapper in new photo from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: ‘Woh tha kisi ka bhai…’

Actor Salman Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a new photo from his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In the picture, Salman is clad in a black suit and wearing shades.

Fans commented on the photo with numerous heart emojis and called the actor ‘Handsome’.

Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan … #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan pic.twitter.com/d6x5czN7Su — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 5, 2022

Salman Khan announced his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in August after completing 34 years in the industry. He shared a teaser that introduces his character from the film. The one-minute clip began with the actor riding a Cruiser motorcycle against the stunning backdrop of the Ladakh valley and we see him walking in slo-mo, with shoulder-length hair, sunglasses, bracelet, accompanied by a rousing background score.

He also penned a note that read, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.”

Recently, Salman Khan confirmed Ram Charan would make a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. “He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘No-no’. But he said, ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, ‘What are you doing?’ To which he said, ‘I just want to be here,’” he said during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere.