Salman Khan is absolutely normal and cheerful: Salim Khan

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was bit by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. The incident happened on Saturday night, and the actor was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe. The actor was discharged on Sunday after being kept under observation for several hours. His father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan has assured fans that Salman is “absolutely normal and cheerful”.

“He was right inside the room and suddenly felt some pain in his hand. It was a snake which may have entered the house from some gaps,” Salim Khan told IANS, adding that the actor was rushed to the hospital where he was given first-aid and medicines. “As a precaution in all such cases, they kept him under observation for about three hours and then discharged him. Salman is now back at the farmhouse and he is absolutely normal and cheerful,” Salim said.

Salman Khan and his family are gearing up to celebrate his birthday. Salman will turn 56 on December 27. While Salim Khan did not reveal the family’s plan for Salman’s birthday, he said that preparations are underway.

Salman recently shot for Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. During the episode, Salman celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake with RRR team, including Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli. Sunday’s episode of the reality show will feature Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa, Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur. While Guru and Nora will promote their song “Dance Meri Rani”, Shahid and Mrunal will talk about their upcoming film Jersey.