Salman Khan introduces himself to Hollywood star John Travolta at an event: ‘My name is Salman Khan…’

One would imagine that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is instantly recognisable, at least in the world of showbiz. However, this is certainly not the case as the actor was recently captured introducing himself to Hollywood actor John Travolta during an award ceremony.
The clip where one could just about make out that Salman is saying, “My name is Salman Khan” to the Grease star has been circulated widely on the internet.
Megastars #salmankhan and John Travolta @jhontravoltta pic.twitter.com/yiPHOwXpaD
— Ifty khan (@Iftykhan15) January 28, 2022
The video was taken at an awards function held in Riyadh, where Salman is heard saying, “I work in the Indian film industry. My name is Salman Khan.”
Trade analyst Girish Johar had also shared a picture of Salman Khan and John Travolta seated side by side at the ceremony. “And… #SalmanKhan With #JohnTravolta At The #JoyAwards Riyadh, Saudi Arabia @BeingSalmanKhan,” read the caption. According to reports, Salman Khan was given the Personality of the Year award, while John Travolta took home the Lifetime Achievement Award organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority.
And… #SalmanKhan With #JohnTravolta At The #JoyAwards Riyadh, Saudi Arabia @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/kxOZAbm0gA
— Girish Johar (@girishjohar) January 29, 2022
On the work front, Salman Khan is looking forward to the release of Tiger 3, where he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif.
