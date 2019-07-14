Salman Khan: Long live morals, principles and ethics

Actor Salman Khan has become quite active on his social media accounts for a few weeks now. Ever since the release of his film Bharat, Salman has been sharing several videos and photos of himself and his family.

On Saturday, Salman took to his Instagram account and shared a black and white photo featuring himself. Along with the photo, he wrote a caption that read, “Life used to be black-and-white, yes or no, truth or lies, it was crystal clear now perhaps it’s grey, it’s maybe. Who the hell cares, is that true? Hope not for god’s sake. Long live morals nd principles and ethics.”

Earlier, Salman had shared a video featuring himself with the Indian Idol fame Thupten Tsering. In the video, the two could be seen singing together.

The actor, who is riding high on the success of Bharat, will next be seen in Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

Inshallah has Salman Khan reuniting with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a long gap of 20 years. The film also brings Salman and Alia together on the silver screen for the first time. Inshallah will release on Eid 2020.