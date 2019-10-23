Salman Khan: I have written Dabangg 3

Salman Khan is all set to be back as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 3. At the trailer launch of the film on Wednesday, the actor spoke about his upcoming film.

Advertising

Salman Khan said, “I am very excited for this film to release. I am waiting to see how the fans will appreciate the film. We have done a lot of ‘mehnat’ (hard work). I have worked much harder for this one that I did in Tiger Zinda Hai. We have taken some tough creative calls, and overall a lot of effort has gone in this one.”

Dabangg 3 marks Salman’s second collaboration with Prabhdheva after the 2009 film Wanted. Salman said, “Prabhudheva is very chilled out, but he is very particular, he makes me take many takes.”

In a big announcement, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared that he has, in fact, written Dabangg 3. He said, “I have written the film, so this film is for the critics (laughs).” Salman Khan has been credited as the story writer for the film. The screenplay has been written by Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, Dilip Shukla and Aloke Upadhyaya.

Advertising

Also read | Dabangg 3 trailer: Salman Khan brings back his most popular franchise

Apart from Hindi, Dabangg 3 will also be released in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Salman shared, “We have had South films (releasing) and they have done well here. Now, I think it is our time. The film is a proper entertainer, people should like it there too.” Salman will, however, not dub for the non-Hindi versions of the film.

After Dabangg 3, Salman will once again collaborate with Prabhudheva for his next, Radhe. Earlier it was speculated that Radhe is a sequel of Wanted but Salman clarified that this was not the case. “We have taken the name Radhe from there but it is not a sequel. If you ask me, I would say, it is the ‘baap’ of Wanted,” shared Salman.

PHOTOS | Inside Dabangg 3 trailer launch

Dabangg 3, also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee M Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Sudeep, Pramod Khanna among others, will release on December 20.