Salman Khan hosts BJP youth leader at Mumbai home: ‘Touched by your warmth, simplicity’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently hosted Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national treasurer PM Sai Prasad and his wife, Rukmini Chowdary. Sai himself shared a video of them with Salman at his home in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on social media. BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The clip shows the Bollywood icon interacting with Sai and then posing for pictures with the couple. On the occasion, Sai and Rukmini also presented Salman with a bouquet as a token of gratitude.

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“A memorable evening filled with great conversations and heartfelt hospitality! Thank you, Salman Khan bhai, for hosting dinner for me and my wife at your place. Truly touched by your warmth and simplicity, bhai,” Sai wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip soon went viral on social media, drawing diverse reactions from netizens.

Update on Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. Initially announced under the title Battle of Galwan, Maatrubhumi has been embroiled in controversy for a long time, resulting in a lengthy delay in its release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PM Sai Prasad (@pm_saiprasad)

Based on the 2020-21 India-China border skirmishes, Maatrubhumi has reportedly been cleared by the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry after the movie underwent significant changes to its original story and treatment of the India-China conflict. The war film is now awaiting approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Salman is also busy hosting Bigg Boss Season 20. In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, he recalled almost turning down the opportunity to host the hit television game show Dus Ka Dum as he was going through a difficult phase. However, his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan, advised him to take up the show.

Salman Khan on Salim Khan’s crucial advice

“I want to give you an example from my own life. I did Maine Pyaar Kiya and many other films, and then I came on TV after I got a show. And at that time, there was a lot of negativity about me everywhere – from court cases and my relationship to my films,” he said.

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Recalling getting the opportunity to host Dus Ka Dum, he said, “I wasn’t going to do it because there was so much being talked about against me. Every newspaper and TV channel was thrashing me left, right and centre. I spoke to my father about it and asked for advice.”

“He said, ‘Don’t you trust your personality, heart, and upbringing?’ I said yes, and he asked me to say yes to the show. He told me to be myself in the show. In that one show, they got to know who I was,” Salman added.