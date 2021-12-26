Salman Khan bitten by non-venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse, is recovering after being discharged from hospital

Days ahead of his birthday, actor Salman Khan was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse. He was subsequently discharged from hospital after being administered with a dose of anti-venom, sources close to the actor tell indianexpress.com.

The incident happened on Saturday night, and the actor was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe. He was discharged at around 9 am, after being kept under observation for six hours. He is currently back at Panvel, and is recovering well.

Salman turns 56 on December 27, and traditionally celebrates his birthday at his farmhouse with friends and family. The farmhouse is named after his sister, Arpita, and he spent several months during the COVID-19 lockdown last year stationed there.

Salman can currently be seen as the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 15. He has also commenced work on his upcoming film Tiger 3. He starred in two films this year–the poorly received Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, and the recent Antim: The Final Truth.