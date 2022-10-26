Salman Khan holds niece Ayat at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday party. Watch inside video

The season of celebrations is continuing in Bollywood. After a slew of Diwali and Bhai Dooj bashes, Salman Khan and his brothers Arbaaz and Sohail came together to celebrate brother-in-law, actor Aayush Sharma’s birthday on Tuesday night. In a video that has been shared on social media, Aayush is seen cutting his birthday cake, surrounded by friends and family.

Aayush first offered Salman a piece of cake and then moved to Arbaaz and Sohail, after his wife Arpita Khan. In the middle of the celebrations, Salman took his niece Ayat in his arms, while Aayush finished feeding everyone cake.

Several celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chunky Panday attended Ayush’s bash. The actor also cut a cake for the paparazzi too. Aayush made his debut in 2018 with the romantic drama LoveYatri. The actor was last seen in 2021’s Antim: The Final Truth with Salman Khan, who played an extended cameo in the film. The actor has two untitled films in the pipeline. Billed as AS04, the latest one was announced in conjunction with his birthday.

In an earlier interview to Indian Express, Aayush had addressed his close bond with Salman Khan, and clarified that his association with Salman doesn’t guarantee success. He had said, “I asked him if he could help me. He said, ‘Help yourself.’ Early in my life he told me, ‘I can only give you the chance of coming on camera. What you do, that is between you and the audience’. That’s his firm belief. He would always tell me, I would give you the weapons to fight a war. I cannot fight the war for you. When I said that it was a difficult character, he just told me one thing, ‘Listen, I don’t want another Salman on screen. I am also an actor. People need to see you, and connect with Aayush.”