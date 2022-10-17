scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 17, 2022

Salman Khan hints at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding, says ‘Shaadi mubarak ho’. Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating, have been tight lipped about their relationship.

Salman Khan teased Sidharth Malhotra on the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16. (Photo: Screengrab, Kiara Advani/Instagram)

Salman Khan is talking marriage– but of rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In a clip that has surfaced on social media from the Weekend ka Vaar episode from Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan is seen pulling Sidharth Malhotra’s leg by asking him his marriage plans.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, co-stars from last year’s acclaimed Shershaah, have been rumoured to be dating for a long time now. The couple, however, has never confirmed their relationship.

Also Read: |Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reveal marriage plans on Koffee with Karan 7: ‘Manifesting a brighter future…’

In the clip, the superstar is seen chatting with Sidharth, who has come on the show to promote his latest film Thank God. Salman begins by saying, “Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho”, as the camera pans to a shocked Sidharth Malhotra, who starts blushing.

“Kitna ‘Kiara’ decision aapne liya hai… Pyaara decision. Aur kiske Advani mein, kya ho raha hai mujhe, kiske advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?” Salman quips as Sidharth blushes again.

The Thank God actor then asks Salman, “Bhai aap aur shaadi ke suggestions de rahe ho!” to which Salman instantly replies, referring to Kiara, “Sunlo jaanam, teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai. Main jaanam aur teenu ko bachpane se jaanta hu.”

Sidharth, who burst out laughing, then reiterates that him and Kiara have been co-stars but refrained from commenting on their marriage. “Meri co-star hai sir. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell,” Sidharth said.

When Salman joked that one is never sure when they get married and who they get married to again, Sidharth added, “Nahi sir, shaadi toh ek he baar karni hai. Quality over quantity.”

Earlier this year on the chat show Koffee with Karan, Sidharth and Kiara were teased about their marriage plans. When host of the show, filmmaker Karan Johar asked Sidharth about his plans with Kiara Advani, the actor simply replied, “I am manifesting a happier and brighter future.” When Karan asked, “With Kiara?”, Sidharth answered, “If it was her, it would be great.”

During the episode with Kiara, the actor had revealed that she and Sidharth “are more than close friends”. When asked by Karan if she was ready for marriage now, Kiara had said, “I’ve always believed in the institution of marriage, because I’ve seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I’m not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan.”

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 10:54:16 am
