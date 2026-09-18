Salman Khan helps children as his Lalbaugcha Raja visit turns tense amid massive crowd

Salman Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday evening to seek Bappa’s blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. Many videos from Salman’s visit are being shared online. However, the actor’s arrival was met with a massive crowd gathered around his car, leading to a tense moment that has caught attention online.

A video from the visit has gone viral, showing several people gathered close to Salman Khan’s car as it slowly made its way through the crowd. In the footage, a couple of people appear to get hit on the leg while trying to move through the rush, leaving many wondering what exactly happened.