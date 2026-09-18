Salman Khan helps children as his Lalbaugcha Raja visit turns tense amid massive crowd

Salman Khan visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Bappa's darshan, but the massive crowd surrounding his car led to a tense moment. A viral video shows people close to the vehicle, with a couple appearing to get hit on the leg.

Written by: Kriti Sonali
3 min readBengaluruSep 18, 2026 10:50 AM IST
salman khanSalman Khan arrives at Lalbaugcha Raja for Bappa's darshan as a massive crowd gathers around his car. 
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Salman Khan visited Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday evening to seek Bappa’s blessings during Ganesh Chaturthi. Many videos from Salman’s visit are being shared online. However, the actor’s arrival was met with a massive crowd gathered around his car, leading to a tense moment that has caught attention online.

A video from the visit has gone viral, showing several people gathered close to Salman Khan’s car as it slowly made its way through the crowd. In the footage, a couple of people appear to get hit on the leg while trying to move through the rush, leaving many wondering what exactly happened.

Also read | Salman Khan performs Ganpati aarti in wrong direction, sister Arpita corrects him. Watch

The visuals have also sparked questions about whether the incident involved Salman’s driver or was simply a result of the heavy crowd surrounding the actor’s vehicle. It is not clear in the video, though, if any accident took place involving Salman’s car.

In another video, a few children can be seen trying to meet Salman Khan but appear to get pushed amid the crowd. Salman immediately extended his hand towards his bodyguards to help protect the kids and then greeted them warmly.

 

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Salman Khan was seen sporting a tilak on his forehead after his Lalbaugcha Raja visit. For the visit, Salman was seen dressed in an all black look and his head was covered with a beanie and had a scarf around his neck.

 

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Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja attracts several Bollywood celebrities and other prominent personalities every year for Bappa’s darshan. Ranveer Singh, the Ambanis, and many others have already been spotted paying their annual visit to the iconic pandal in Mumbai.

Salman Khan, who was recently seen participating in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations and performing aarti at sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence, has also been visiting several puja pandals over the past few days.

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