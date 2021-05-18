Salman Khan heaps praise on Radhe villains, says they are ‘cool but scary’

Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai recently released in international markets and on ZEE5’s pay per view platform ZEEPlex and DTH operators. While the film did not manage to impress critics, Salman fans have loved the action-drama. In a BTS video released by the makers on Tuesday, the Bollywood superstar talks about the film’s villains, Randeep Hooda, Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim, and called them ‘cool but scary’.

Calling their negative characters extremely strong and powerful, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star talks about their rolesin Radhe. He shares how these three men arrive in Mumbai in the film and decide to overturn it. Salman even uses phrase like ‘doodh pav’ and ‘kaccha nimbu’ while explaining the storyline. He adds that there is a lot of killings and action in Radhe.

Heaping praise on his co-star Randeep Hooda, Salman Khan further says that these bad men seem very cool but arrive with a lot of ‘dehshak’. “They are scary, very ruthless and brutal people,” he mentions.

The video also has footage from the shoot of Radhe. After a shot, director Prabhudheva is even heard saying that these villains are ‘mad people, and can do anything’.

Calling his work ‘saddistical pleasure’, Randeep Hooda says that his character in Radhe is quite brutal, and the best part is that he doesn’t speak much. He adds that one cannot question why but rather try to work on how to do these parts best. “One has to believe in what you do,” he shares. The actor ends the video by sharing that he wants the audience to love and hate him at the same time.