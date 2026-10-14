Salman Khan lived in a tiny haunted bedroom: ‘Lights flickered, cupboards would open’

Despite being close friends, Salman Khan and renowned director-producer Karan Johar have collaborated on only one movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Interestingly, Salman wasn’t even the lead star there as Shah Rukh Khan headlined the film. However, the superstar’s extended cameo added to the movie’s charm, and his role is still remembered today.

During the inaugural episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan recalled visiting Salman’s home to narrate the story of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and was shocked to find that the superstar was living in a tiny bedroom. “When I visited you on the set of Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998), you were on the 2 pm to 10 pm shift. I arrived at 2 pm. At 9 pm, you told me to come home with you,” Karan shared.

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Salman Khan felt someone’s ‘presence’ in his bedroom

Recalling his first visit to Salman’s home, the director said, “The family stayed together, including Salim Khan, Salma, Arbaaz, and Sohail. And you had the tiniest room with one cupboard and one bed. I was shocked, thinking, ‘Is this actually Salman Khan’s bedroom?’ As soon as we entered, you took off your clothes and stood there in yellow shorts. I was struggling to ensure that it didn’t seem like I was looking at you.”

Meanwhile, Salman Khan suddenly shared an experience that changed the mood of the conversation, claiming that the room had some kind of ghostly presence. “I never stayed alone in that room. I always stayed there with somebody whom I had never seen, only heard. Every time I came out of that room, the lights flickered. The cupboards used to open on their own; the music system would turn on on its own. Whenever I was in the bathroom, I could feel someone’s presence outside, fidgeting with the cupboards.”

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‘Not haunting, but a presence was felt’

He added, “That’s how I figured out there was somebody or something there.” When Karan asked if it was haunted, Salman Khan noted, “Not haunting… but a presence was felt. Whenever I played music, I could feel its presence. So, I used to play music for it and walk out of the room. There was a billiards table outside, and whenever we played there, we could hear that someone was inside the room.”

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When Karan asked if it ever freaked him out, Salman Khan said, “No, because it didn’t do anything. My only request to it was: ‘If you are a really beautiful woman, then reveal yourself to me.'”

Salman Khan will next be seen in director Apoorva Lakhia’s Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.