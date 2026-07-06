Salman Khan has an ‘ease’ that every actor can learn from him, says Sultan co-star Kubbra Sait

A small-town Haryanvi wrestler seeking redemption became everyone’s favourite sports drama, back in 2016. Sultan, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, has completed 10 years of its release today. On the special occasion, SCREEN exclusively spoke to actor Kubbra Sait, who played the role of the wrestling tournament anchor in the film. During the conversation, she recalled her memories of working with Salman. She also opened up about her defining role Kukoo, in the Netflix show Sacred Games (2018).

When asked about the first thought that comes to her mind when she thinks about Sultan today, Kubbra replied, “Honestly, gratitude. So much gratitude. I think Sultan was one of those moments where I saw myself on screen and just breathed a comfortable ‘YES’. Like okay Kubbra, this happened. You are here. I think rarely do actors get to play themselves on screen. I’ve had the privilege to play a version of me.”

The actor instantly remembered the early days of her career, when she started as a host. “It’s funny because sometimes you’re so busy running towards the next thing that you forget to acknowledge the rooms you’ve already entered. Imagine the girl who spent years holding a mic, hosting shows, speaking to audiences, suddenly playing a commentator in one of the biggest films in the country. It felt like life had such a sense of humour. Sultan reminded me that every experience in life is valuable. Every part finds its way back to you,” she said.

ALSO READ | Sacred Games fame Kubbra Sait says she doesn’t want kids, recalls getting ‘pregnant by mistake’ at 30 and man wanted nothing to do with her: ‘Got an abortion done’

Kubbra marked her big screen debut with Anees Bazmee’s 2011 film Ready, which was also with Salman Khan. “My journey with Salman actually started with Ready. And I truly believe it when I say this, there are no small roles, only small actors. When I was starting out, I didn’t know what opportunity would open which door. I just had to show up and give everything my respect,” she shared.

She praised the superstar and further added, “What I’ve always admired about Salman is his ease. You meet Salman Khan the superstar, but on set you also see someone who has spent decades understanding people, the camera and cinema. I think that kind of comfort with who you are is something you can only learn by watching.”

The 42-year-old mentioned that every actor can learn from Salman on how to feel comfortable with themselves. “The main energy on set is relaxed, everyone relaxes. Salman has that quality where he is very comfortable being himself and that reflects on the atmosphere around him. I love his ease. I think as actors we sometimes feel we have to constantly do more, show more, prove more.”

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She elaborated, “But when you watch someone who has done this for so many years, you realise the power of just being. The camera catches honesty. It catches when you are trying too hard also. That comfort with yourself is something every actor can learn from.”

Besides Sultan, it was the web series Sacred Games which changed the trajectory of Kubbra Sait’s career overnight. During the interview, she revealed that her entire ‘perception’ changed in everyone’s eyes. “The funny thing about an overnight success is that nobody sees all the nights before it. I was still the same Kubbra. The same person who had auditioned, hosted, done the smaller parts and kept showing up. But Sacred Games changed the room I walked into,” she expressed.

“The world started seeing me differently. And maybe somewhere I gave myself permission to see myself differently too. It reminded me that the journey counts. Every little thing counts,” Kubbra wrapped up.