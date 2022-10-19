scorecardresearch
Salman Khan hails Sooraj Barjatya as ‘my best director’; shares Uunchai trailer

Salman Khan took to Twitter and shared a note of appreciation for Sooraj Barjatya after seeing the trailer of Uunchai.

Uunchai, Salman KhanSalman Khan heaps praise on Uunchai director Sooraj Barjatya.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a nostalgic tweet after seeing the trailer of Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai. Salman has worked with the director in several films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain, Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Salman tweeted, “My best director and truly one of the best human beings I have ever met and worked with. All the best my brother Sooraj babuuuuuuu ..”

Uunchai stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film tells the story of four close friends who decide to scale Mount Everest.

Also Read |Sooraj Barjatya reveals Salman Khan wanted to do Uunchai but the filmmaker turned him down: ‘I said no’

Recently at the trailer launch of the film, Sooraj Barjatya revealed that Salman Khan wished to be a part of Uunchai. “When I was making this, Salman asked me, ‘Sooraj, what are you making? Why are you going to the hills?’ He also told me, ‘I can do this film!’ I said no! Because we all know he can climb the mountains. But I needed people who can look as if they can’t,” the filmmaker said. Uunchai marks Sooraj’s seventh directorial. The film is scheduled to release on November 11.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline, including Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan. He is also hosting Bigg Boss Season 16.

