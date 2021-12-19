scorecardresearch
Salman Khan grooves to ‘Jumme Ki Raat’ with Shilpa Shetty at Praful Patel’s son’s wedding, watch

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty attended former civil aviation minister Praful Patel's son's wedding function on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 19, 2021 3:40:39 pm
salman khan shilpa shetty videoSalman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor were seen grooving at Praful Patel's son's wedding in Jaipur. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram, Salman Khan/Instagram)

Salman Khan has never failed to entertain his fans. Be it his films or Bigg Boss or his stage performances, Salman is a sight to behold. The actor recently attended Indian politician Praful Patel’s son’s lavish wedding in Jaipur, and videos of him from the event are going viral on the social media platforms. One of the video shows Salman Khan taking over the stage to perform the hook-step of “Jumme Ki Raat.”

As he was performing, Anil Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty were seen grooving to the tunes too. In fact, after a while, Shilpa is seen matching steps with Salman on the song. The wedding took place on Saturday in Jaipur.

ALSO READ |Salman Khan to host IIFA 2022 in Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has been busy with the Da-Bangg tour. He recently wrapped up first tour in Riyadh. He was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Sai Manjrekar, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamal Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Guru Randhawa among others. Earlier, the actor was busy promoting his film Antim The Final Truth, which saw him sharing the screen space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Salman currently has his plate full. He is also hosting Bigg Boss 15.

The actor even has Tiger 3 in his kitty. The film sees him sharing the screen space with Katrina Kaif.

The major portion of the shoot was wrapped up earlier this year. A release date for the film is yet to be announced.

