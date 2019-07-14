Salman Khan gives his own funny spin to bottle cap challenge

Toggle Menu
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan completed the Bottle Cap Challenge in his unique way.

It was about time the ongoing social media fad – the Bottle Cap Challenge – was answered by Salman Khan. And of course, Salman had to complete the challenge in his unique way.

The Bhai of Bollywood posted a video on Instagram. In the video, somebody is holding a small bottle and Salman gets ready to kick it. He then proceeds to fold his hands, look above, whirl around and remove the cap by blowing on it.

Salman Khan then takes the bottle and says “Paani bachao (save water)”.

Salman was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. He is currently filming Dabangg 3, which is set to release in December this year.

