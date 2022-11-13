Salman Khan hints at Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s pregnancy, says ‘baccha bhi aa hi jaega’

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon graced Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Bhediya. In the midst of all the fun games and amusing banter, Salman dropped a bomb when he subtly questioned Varun about his plans for fatherhood.

Varun received a Tiger soft toy when Salman was playing a game with the Bhediya actors in which they had to identify the song based on the prop they touched. Salman handed the soft toy to Varun and said, “Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your child).” Varun quickly replied, “Baccha hua nahi hai abhi (I don’t have a kid yet).” Salman then added, “Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If toy has come then the child too will come).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman had earlier dropped hints about Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s marriage. When Siddharth appeared on the show, Salman said, “Toh aage badhne se pehle, congratulations Sidharth, Shaadi Mubarak ho! Kiara decision aapne liya hai, I mean pyaara decision.”

Varun married his childhood ‘sweetheart’ Natasha Dalal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. The actor has opened up about his romantic and heartwarming love story multiple times and had also revealed that Natasha had once rejected him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

On the show Koffee With Karan season 7, Varun had said, “I think it has been amazing. She is the best thing that’s happened to me in my life. She is the balancing factor of my life. And she doesn’t ask for much. She doesn’t demand much. She just wants my time. She is just amazing.”

The film Bhediya is all set to release on November 25. After Bhediya, Varun will next be seen in Bawaal alongside Janhvi Kapoor.