Salman Khan gifts a BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 co-star Sudeep

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep shared screen space for the first time in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Sudeep/Twitter) Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep shared screen space for the first time in Dabangg 3. (Photo: Sudeep/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently gifted a BMW M5 to Dabangg 3 co-star Kichcha Sudeep.

Sudeep took to his Twitter handle and shared clicks with Salman sitting inside the luxurious car. He captioned the images, “Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan made me believe this line further with this surprise landing at home along with him. BMW M5. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us.”

Dabangg 3, the third iteration in Salman Khan’s blockbuster action franchise Dabangg, released on December 20, 2019, and crossed Rs 100 crore within the first week. Sudeep, who plays the main antagonist in the movie, teamed up with Salman for the first time in the Prabhudheva directorial.

Talking about Dabangg 3, Sudeep told indianexpress.com, “The feeling of having worked with Salman and Prabhu sir is greater than anything for me. Salman is one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry today. These are not things that I expected to happen. So, when the film happened to me, I accepted it wholeheartedly and enjoyed it thoroughly. I lived every moment. I didn’t come here with any kind of expectation, but I have carried back home a lot of memories and good moments. It is great that I can now say these are the people I have worked with, and I have been part of such a big franchise. It has been a great opportunity for me.”

