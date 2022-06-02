Salman Khan miffed at a fan for not having a pen for autograph, watch video

Bollywood is gearing up for the much-awaited IIFA, which is set to take place on June 2-4 in Abu Dhabi. The event will celebrate the 20 years of Salman Khan, who will also play the host. On Wednesday night, the Bollywood star flew off for the event. From a video going viral, Salman had a rather unpleasant experience with a fan at the airport.

In the video, Salman Khan is stepping out of the car and posing for pictures. A fan tries to approach him but he chooses to ignore and walk away. However, on second thoughts, he calls the fan back. Seeing that he has a photo frame with the actor and his mother, Salman gestures for a pen to autograph it. The excited fan, joyous about being so close to his idol, is seen passing his phone around asking people to click a photo. Even though he looks quite miffed, Salman asks him to hold up the photo as he poses with the fan for pictures.

Fans too had a field day commenting on the video as they took sides. While many criticised the fan for not having a pen for autographs, many social media users questioned Salman’s action, calling him ‘ghamandi’. A fan wrote, “Bhai should respect people’s emotions and their fan moments.. I am one of his fan❤️,” while another added, “Only during some movie release /promotions they will be nice to fans 😂🙌- the truth.” Many even questioned the selection of picture by the fan, as one user wrote, “Salman sir be like:- Yarr ye konsi photo frame laya 😂 hat why he refuse to take photo he feel awkward yehi photo mili tuze.”

The annual gala was previously scheduled to be held in May at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi but was later delayed to July after the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of the UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. However, the organisers later announced that the three-day extravaganza will now kick off on June 2.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh will host the much-anticipated event, which will see performances by cine personalities, including Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

On the work front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will also see Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut.