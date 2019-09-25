Salman Khan gets death threat ahead of hearing in blackbuck poaching case

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has been threatened by a member of Punjab University’s student union SOPU’s (Student Organisation of Punjab University) Facebook group. In a post dated September 16, a person named Garry Shooter has threatened to kill Salman.

The post, written in Hindi, reads, “Salman you may think that you can escape from the Indian law, but the Bishnoi community and Sopu party have given you a death sentence. You are guilty in Sopu court. Salaam sahid da nu; Respect girls; Save animals; Avoid drugs & help poors; Sukha kahlon Garry.” A photo of the Dabangg actor has also been attached with the post.

Salman Khan is due to appear in court on Friday for hearing in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

After the post went viral, the police said it is investigating the matter. “The police are on alert. We also gave proper security to the celebrity when he came here for hearing previously. An investigation has been initiated,” DCP Dharmendra Yadav told IANS.