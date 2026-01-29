‘Salman Khan was fuming’: Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls, what ‘ended’ his career

Film producer Shailendra Singh opens up on his long friendship with Salman Khan, the Vivek Oberoi controversy, and Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 04:21 PM IST
Salman Khan ended Vivek Oberoi's career after the younger star accused his of threatsShailendra Singh recalls visiting Salman Khan’s house shortly after Vivek Oberoi's press conference. (Photo: Instagram/Salman Khan, Vivek Oberoi)
Make us preferred source on Google

Film producer Shailendra Singh, known for backing critically acclaimed films such as Page 3, Traffic Signal, Phir Milenge and Firaaq, recently spoke candidly about his long-standing friendship with Salman Khan, the Vivek Oberoi press conference controversy, and Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

‘Salman Khan is a tiger but now he’s tamed’

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shailendra revealed that his friendship with Salman Khan began long before fame entered the picture. “Salman and I go back to Cuffe Parade, where I used to live. He used to come there to meet his first girlfriend, Shaaheen Jaffery,” he said. “Salman’s problem is that he is all heart. He’s an awesome guy, but the company he keeps is strange,” Shailendra remarked.

Reflecting on how success reshaped Salman over the years, Shailendra said, “Salman is a tiger, but now he’s tamed. He was born a tiger in the jungle, now he’s a tiger in a zoo. Success makes you cautious, even fearful. Then people surround you, constantly telling you that you’re the boss and everyone else is wrong.”

At the height of Salman’s career, the two shared a close camaraderie. “For three years, Salman and I had a tradition. Every Monday night, we would party together in Bandra,” Shailendra recalled.

How Salman Khan came on board Phir Milenge

Shailendra also spoke about the casting struggles behind Phir Milenge, revealing that the film nearly fell apart before Salman stepped in. According to him, director Revathy had approached almost every major name in the industry. The role was that of an AIDS patient who dies at the end of the film.

“Revathy went to around 30 actors in the industry. The last actor to say no was Uday Chopra,” he said.

With no options left, Revathy reportedly told Shailendra she was ready to return the money and abandon the project until Salman Khan agreed to take it on, turning the film’s fate around.

Story continues below this ad

Salman Khan was “fuming” after Vivek Oberoi press conference

Shailendra also revisited the controversial Vivek Oberoi press conference, revealing how he advised Salman to handle the situation. He shared that he went to Salman’s house shortly after the incident and found him extremely angry. “He was fuming. Earlier, he would openly show his emotions. Now, he has a lot more control,” Shailendra said.

Recalling his advice, he added, “My only reaction after Vivek’s press conference was to tell Salman that in life, we should act, not react. Whatever needs to be done can be done later. For now, let’s sit, have a drink, and let him do whatever he’s doing.”

“I asked him to not act on impulse, wait and fight the battle silently.I think he did that. He made sure that Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood anymore. I don’t know for sure, but that’s how it looks.”

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi held a press conference claiming that Salman Khan had threatened him. At the time, he was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai following her split from Salman. The allegations shook the industry and soon, after which Vivek gradually found himself pushed to the margins.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship

When asked about  Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Shailendra described the actor as someone who often found himself in difficult circumstances. “Salman is a great guy, but always at the wrong place at the wrong time. He has a strange way of finding disaster,” he said.

The fallout that ended his friendship with Salman

Shailendra finally opened up about the incident that led to the end of his friendship with Salman Khan. He had approached the actor for a film titled Captain, hoping to collaborate on a full-fledged commercial project. “Our friendship was very strong, so I went to him and said I want to make this film with you—a full commercial project,” he recalled.

The meeting, however, didn’t unfold the way he had expected. “When I went to meet him, he had called several people into the meeting. That was my last meeting with Salman. I felt deeply insulted,” Shailendra said.

Story continues below this ad

He explained that Salman wanted the discussion to happen openly, despite Shailendra requesting privacy. “He told me to say it in front of everyone. I wanted to talk privately, but he refused. I didn’t like that. He treated our relationship casually, and that was the last time I met him.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Arijit Singh’s retirement a 'brutal slap' to Bollywood's clone culture, and how Shaan predicted it a year ago
Arijit Singh retirement has turned Shaan's criticism into a prophecy.
Arvind Swamy reveals he was partially paralysed, in immense pain for 18 months, chose not to have surgery
Arvind Swamy partially paralysed
Rahul Vaidya's video with 'Ajit dada' goes viral
Rahul Vaidya shares unseen video of late Ajit Pawar enjoying at his live show
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The survey added that the “rupee's valuation does not accurately reflect” India’s stellar economic fundamentals.
Why rupee’s stability has become a ‘casualty’ of goods trade deficit, as per Eco Survey
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Shashi Tharoor
‘All is good’: Days after Kochi 'miff', Tharoor meets Rahul Gandhi, Kharge
dhanush and kriti sanon in tere ishk mein
Tere Ishk Mein: Aanand L Rai's woman-hating film doesn't grant any grace to Kriti Sanon, but allows 'hero' Dhanush to burn someone alive
Arijit Singh retirement has turned Shaan's criticism into a prophecy.
Arijit Singh’s retirement a 'brutal slap' to Bollywood's clone culture, and how Shaan predicted it a year ago
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Despite several people suggesting they adopt another dog instead, the couple stood their ground
'Money is replaceable, love isn't': The emotional journey of a pet dog from Hyderabad to Australia
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
Abhishek Sharma
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Ajit Pawar, 66, was travelling to his hometown Baramati to address public meetings ahead of upcoming local body elections
Ajit Pawar's death is tragedy that will make Maharashtra politics more unpredictable
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
dark tourism
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
Must Read
Pakistan vs Australia 1st T20 Live Cricket Score
PAK vs AUS Live: Pakistan host Australia in the 1st T20I at Gaddafi Stadium
IND vs NZ | QUICK COMMENT: Why Abhishek Sharma should not be criticised or counselled for his first-ball zero
Abhishek Sharma
India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I: Abhishek Sharma has an off day, concern about Sanju Samson increases, as Kiwis pull one back
Samson
'We are making creativity accessible to everyone with minimal friction’: Adobe exec on free Express Premium access for Airtel users in India
With global AI tech companies offering free access to their tools to attract millions of users, some worry that India could become a testing ground for gathering data, refining models, and experimenting with AI use cases on a large scale before anywhere else. (Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Realme P4 Power launched in India with 10,001mAh battery, starts at Rs 25,999
Realme P4 Power will go first go on sale on February 5.
Redmi Note 15 Pro series debuts in India with 200MP camera, price starts at Rs 26,999
The Redmi Note 15 Pro and the Redmi Note 15 Pro both have 200MP cameras and IP69 rating.
Beyond the sightseeing: Exploring India’s most significant dark tourism sites
dark tourism
Advertisement
Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement