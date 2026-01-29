‘Salman Khan was fuming’: Producer revisits night Vivek Oberoi accused star of 41 threat calls, what ‘ended’ his career

Film producer Shailendra Singh, known for backing critically acclaimed films such as Page 3, Traffic Signal, Phir Milenge and Firaaq, recently spoke candidly about his long-standing friendship with Salman Khan, the Vivek Oberoi press conference controversy, and Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Shailendra revealed that his friendship with Salman Khan began long before fame entered the picture. “Salman and I go back to Cuffe Parade, where I used to live. He used to come there to meet his first girlfriend, Shaaheen Jaffery,” he said. “Salman’s problem is that he is all heart. He’s an awesome guy, but the company he keeps is strange,” Shailendra remarked.

Reflecting on how success reshaped Salman over the years, Shailendra said, “Salman is a tiger, but now he’s tamed. He was born a tiger in the jungle, now he’s a tiger in a zoo. Success makes you cautious, even fearful. Then people surround you, constantly telling you that you’re the boss and everyone else is wrong.”

At the height of Salman’s career, the two shared a close camaraderie. “For three years, Salman and I had a tradition. Every Monday night, we would party together in Bandra,” Shailendra recalled.

How Salman Khan came on board Phir Milenge

Shailendra also spoke about the casting struggles behind Phir Milenge, revealing that the film nearly fell apart before Salman stepped in. According to him, director Revathy had approached almost every major name in the industry. The role was that of an AIDS patient who dies at the end of the film.

“Revathy went to around 30 actors in the industry. The last actor to say no was Uday Chopra,” he said.

With no options left, Revathy reportedly told Shailendra she was ready to return the money and abandon the project until Salman Khan agreed to take it on, turning the film’s fate around.

Salman Khan was “fuming” after Vivek Oberoi press conference

Shailendra also revisited the controversial Vivek Oberoi press conference, revealing how he advised Salman to handle the situation. He shared that he went to Salman’s house shortly after the incident and found him extremely angry. “He was fuming. Earlier, he would openly show his emotions. Now, he has a lot more control,” Shailendra said.

Recalling his advice, he added, “My only reaction after Vivek’s press conference was to tell Salman that in life, we should act, not react. Whatever needs to be done can be done later. For now, let’s sit, have a drink, and let him do whatever he’s doing.”

“I asked him to not act on impulse, wait and fight the battle silently.I think he did that. He made sure that Vivek doesn’t work in Bollywood anymore. I don’t know for sure, but that’s how it looks.”

In 2003, Vivek Oberoi held a press conference claiming that Salman Khan had threatened him. At the time, he was in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai following her split from Salman. The allegations shook the industry and soon, after which Vivek gradually found himself pushed to the margins.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship

When asked about Salman’s relationship with Aishwarya Rai, Shailendra described the actor as someone who often found himself in difficult circumstances. “Salman is a great guy, but always at the wrong place at the wrong time. He has a strange way of finding disaster,” he said.

The fallout that ended his friendship with Salman

Shailendra finally opened up about the incident that led to the end of his friendship with Salman Khan. He had approached the actor for a film titled Captain, hoping to collaborate on a full-fledged commercial project. “Our friendship was very strong, so I went to him and said I want to make this film with you—a full commercial project,” he recalled.

The meeting, however, didn’t unfold the way he had expected. “When I went to meet him, he had called several people into the meeting. That was my last meeting with Salman. I felt deeply insulted,” Shailendra said.

He explained that Salman wanted the discussion to happen openly, despite Shailendra requesting privacy. “He told me to say it in front of everyone. I wanted to talk privately, but he refused. I didn’t like that. He treated our relationship casually, and that was the last time I met him.”