Salman Khan’s former girlfriend Somy Ali attacks him: ‘A woman beater, and not just me’

Former Bollywood actor Somy Ali condemned Salman Khan in her latest social media post. She shared a poster of the actor’s hit film Maine Pyar Kiya, also featuring Bhagyashree. In the caption, she urged people to stop ‘worshipping’ the actor without naming him.
In a new post, Somy wrote, “A women beater, and not just me, but many. Stop worshiping him please. He’s a sadistic sick *#uk. You have no idea.”
Somy was a huge fan of Salman in the 90s when his film Maine Pyar Kiya was released. Later, the two even shared the screen in a movie which got shelved later. They were also involved in a romantic relationship.
Earlier in an interview with Free Press Journal, Somy had shared that she confessed her feelings towards Salman while shooting for their film together. “We were heading to Nepal. I was sitting next to him. I just removed his photo showing it to him. I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager. Our relationship started after a year when I turned 17. He did tell me first, ‘I love you.’ It didn’t take a lot of convincing,” she said. The former actor also claimed to share a great rapport with Salman’s parents.
However, the two parted ways because Salman cheated on Somy, as per her. In an earlier conversation with Zoom, Somy had shared that they broke up because Salman cheated on her. “He cheated on me and I broke up with him and left. It’s as simple as that,” she had said. Since then, she has shared cryptic posts claiming their relationship was not what it was made out to be.
