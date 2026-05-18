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Salman Khan debuts lean look; trainer issues challenge to younger actors: ‘Can’t match his strength’
Salman Khan’s longtime fitness trainer Rakkesh R. Uddiyar praised the superstar’s discipline and strength, calling him unmatched even after three decades in the industry.
Actor Salman Khan has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic fitness figures, inspiring generations with his muscular physique, disciplined lifestyle, and intense workout routines. Even after more than three decades in the industry, the superstar continues to impress with his dedication towards fitness and health.
In an interview with Zoom, Salman’s longtime trainer Rakkesh R. Uddiyar opened up about the actor’s strict routine and incredible physical strength.
Praising Salman’s consistency, Rakkesh said, “Salman Khan’s secret is discipline, dedication, and determination. This has been his routine for years. Maine Pyar Kiya is 1989 release and it has been over 30 years. Ab kya 30 saalon mein kisiki body nahi banti? People say all sorts of nonsense about him. You also have to see that age is also a factor.”
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Highlighting Salman’s work ethic, he added, “Look at his discipline. Uss bande ko khana nahi milega, no matter how exhausted he is, Salman Khan ke muh pe aap tension nahi dekhoge (Even if he doesn’t get food, no matter how exhausted he is, you will never see stress or tension on Salman Khan’s face).”
Talking about Salman’s fitness regime, Rakkesh revealed, “Salman ek time pe 10 exercise lega and his minimum range of repetition per set is 20. Agar usne ek exercise ke 2 se 3 sets bhi kiye, toh bhi it is too much. Uske competition mein koi nahi aata. (Salman does 10 exercises at a time, and his minimum repetition range per set is 20. Even if he does just two or three sets of one exercise, it is still too much. No one can compete with him).”
The trainer added, “I challenge the younger actors to come and do bench press with Salman, I am sure, nobody would be able to do it. He is very strong.”
Salman’s latest photo
Flaunting his super fit body, Salman Khan hosted a new photo on his Instagram on Sunday night. The post caption read, “By I me myself, 2 ways to be by yr self, Alone and Lonely, Alone is by choice n lonely when nobody wants to be with u….. Ab iske aage you Figure out what you need to do.”
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While Salman’s close friend Iulia Vântur reacted to the photo with fire emojis, actor Gautam Gulati wrote, “I’d rather be alone than poorly accompanied.”
Salman’s next
On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, co-starring Chitrangda Singh. The film was previously titled Battle Of Galwan.
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