Salman Khan debuts lean look; trainer issues challenge to younger actors: ‘Can’t match his strength’

Salman Khan's trainer shuts down trolls, talks about how the actor continues to inspire with his unmatched fitness discipline.

Actor Salman Khan has long been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic fitness figures, inspiring generations with his muscular physique, disciplined lifestyle, and intense workout routines. Even after more than three decades in the industry, the superstar continues to impress with his dedication towards fitness and health.

In an interview with Zoom, Salman’s longtime trainer Rakkesh R. Uddiyar opened up about the actor’s strict routine and incredible physical strength.

Praising Salman’s consistency, Rakkesh said, “Salman Khan’s secret is discipline, dedication, and determination. This has been his routine for years. Maine Pyar Kiya is 1989 release and it has been over 30 years. Ab kya 30 saalon mein kisiki body nahi banti? People say all sorts of nonsense about him. You also have to see that age is also a factor.”