Salman Khan reveals first look of his next Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan, thanks fans for their constant support. Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who completed 34 years in Hindi cinema on Friday, has revealed the first official look of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with it, the actor also expressed gratitude towards his fans, who have showered him with love ever since he started appearing in movies.

The video shared by Salman featured the text, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.” After the words of gratitude appears Salman who is sporting shoulder-length hair and sunglasses for his character in the movie.

Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan Kabhi was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan had teased his look when he started shooting Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan Kabhi. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote on Twitter, “Shooting commences for my new film ….” A few days back he gave another sneak peek into his look as he shot for the film in Leh. Besides Salman, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi, starring Rekha, Farooq Sheikh and Bindu in the lead roles. Following this, the actor featured in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya which put him on the map.

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He has also announced Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.