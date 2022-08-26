scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Salman Khan reveals first look of his next Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan, thanks fans for their constant support. Watch

While revealing the first look of Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan also expressed gratitude towards his fans for showering him with love.

salman khan new filmSalman Khan's look in Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan. (Photo: Salman Khan/Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who completed 34 years in Hindi cinema on Friday, has revealed the first official look of his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan. Along with it, the actor also expressed gratitude towards his fans, who have showered him with love ever since he started appearing in movies.

The video shared by Salman featured the text, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.” After the words of gratitude appears Salman who is sporting shoulder-length hair and sunglasses for his character in the movie.

Also read |Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was ‘worst film’, Salman Khan refused to do it: ‘I had an issue with climax…’

Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan Kabhi was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Bhaijaan.

Salman Khan had teased his look when he started shooting Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan Kabhi. Sharing a picture of himself, he wrote on Twitter, “Shooting commences for my new film ….” A few days back he gave another sneak peek into his look as he shot for the film in Leh. Besides Salman, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Salman made his Bollywood debut in 1988 with the film Biwi Ho To Aisi, starring Rekha, Farooq Sheikh and Bindu in the lead roles. Following this, the actor featured in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya which put him on the map.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He has also announced Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 05:32:10 pm
Next Story

Should you eat rice if you are suffering from PCOS or diabetes? Find out here

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh faints in prison, taken to hospital

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking
Delhi Crime S2 review

Shefali Shah’s show is solid, thought-provoking

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

US Police arrest woman for assault on Indian Americans: 'I hate you Indians...'

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

When should I get tested if I have viral fever? Doctor answers

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher old photos
How Anupam Kher-Kirron Kher fell in love: ‘He had nothing then…’
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement