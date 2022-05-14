Salman Khan wears massive wig in first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, fans say ‘Bhai awesome look’

Actor Salman Khan has started the shoot of his next film and has shared a first-look picture on social media. Though the actor didn’t mention the name of the film, his fans are confident that the actor is now working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

“Shooting commences for my new film ….” Salman captioned the photo. In the photo, he is seen sporting long locks. He is wearing a black jacket and an intense look. The actor seems to be in the middle of an action sequence.

As Salman posted the photo on Instagram, Maniesh Paul commented on it, “Yessssss🔥🔥🔥.” Many left the fire and heart emojis in the comments section. A fan of the actor also wrote, “U are the best.” “So excited bhaijaan 😍😍😍” another wrote. A comment on the photo read, “Bhai awesome look 👌👌👌❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍.”

A few days back, Pooja Hegde also shared a picture of herself and announced the start of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot. In the photo, she was seen wearing Salman Khan’s signature bracelet.

The film also stars Aayush Sharma. Former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill is also reportedly a part of the film.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Salman’s only release in 2022. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 30. In 2021, the actor was seen in Antim: The Final Truth and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He is expected to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan as well.