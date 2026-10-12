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‘I’m coming on Koffee With Karan’: Salman Khan teases Karan Johar show’s final season
Salman Khan will kick off the final season of Koffee With Karan on October 14. In the first promo, the actor shares a witty exchange with host Karan Johar as they announce the show's return.
Karan Johar recently announced the final season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Now, the filmmaker and host has unveiled the first promo for the show, featuring Salman Khan as the first guest. The duo announced their upcoming episode in their signature fun and playful style.
Standing on the Koffee With Karan set, Salman, alongside Karan, announced, “Main aa raha hoon karne ke liye Koffee With Karan (I’m coming on Koffee With Karan).”
Karan then said, “Catch us on the new season of Koffee With Karan on October 14. This is the last season.” Turning towards Salman, he added, “So yeh kahin bhi jaa sakta hai, right? (So, this could go anywhere, right?)”
Salman responded with a witty remark, “Jaa hi sakta hai. Yeh toh gaya hi gaya hai (It definitely could. It’s already gone!)”, leaving the promo with a tongue-in-cheek hint at the show’s final season.
JioHotstar captioned the promo, “You don’t start the final Koffee without Bhai. Koffee With Karan Season 9, streaming 14th October onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.”
Salman Khan first appeared on Koffee With Karan in 2013, during its fourth season, when he featured in the premiere episode alongside his father and veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. He returned in Season 5 to celebrate the show’s 100th episode, this time accompanied by his brothers, Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan.
Also Read – Karan Johar says ‘no cricketers’ amid demand for Virat Kohli on Koffee With Karan Season 9
Interestingly, speculation about Salman opening the ninth season had surfaced as early as August. Variety reported, “Salman has confirmed his presence to Karan Johar for the premiere episode. While other details are being ironed out, they are in agreement that Khan should appear solo this year.”
With his return, Salman Khan will be appearing on Koffee With Karan after a gap of over 10 years since his season 5 episode. His presence in the final season is expected to add another memorable chapter to his association with Karan Johar, who has hosted some of Bollywood’s most talked-about celebrity conversations over the years.
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