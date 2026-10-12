‘I’m coming on Koffee With Karan’: Salman Khan teases Karan Johar show’s final season

Karan Johar recently announced the final season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. Now, the filmmaker and host has unveiled the first promo for the show, featuring Salman Khan as the first guest. The duo announced their upcoming episode in their signature fun and playful style.

Standing on the Koffee With Karan set, Salman, alongside Karan, announced, “Main aa raha hoon karne ke liye Koffee With Karan (I’m coming on Koffee With Karan).”

Karan then said, “Catch us on the new season of Koffee With Karan on October 14. This is the last season.” Turning towards Salman, he added, “So yeh kahin bhi jaa sakta hai, right? (So, this could go anywhere, right?)”