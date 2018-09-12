FIR to be filed against Salman Khan for hurting Hindu sentiments with Loveratri

Aayush Sharma starrer Loveratri, produced by Salman Khan, has run into trouble. Aayush Sharma starrer Loveratri, produced by Salman Khan, has run into trouble.

Salman Khan’s production venture Loveratri has hit a roadblock as Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court has given orders to file an FIR against Salman Khan and seven other actors. As per the complaint, the film’s title allegedly hurts Hindu sentiments.

ANI tweeted, “Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production ‘Loveratri’ alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments.”

The film’s title Loveratri is a play on the word Navratri which is celebrated by Hindus for nine days. Goddess Durga is worshipped during this time of the year.

Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production ‘Loveratri’ alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments. — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2018

Earlier this year, the title of this film had upset VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) as they too found it offensive. International working president of the VHP, Alok Kumar earlier told PTI, “We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don’t want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt. The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning.”

Loveratri marks the debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain and is scheduled to release on October 5.

